Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,637,000 after buying an additional 1,388,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after buying an additional 884,060 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,341,000 after buying an additional 718,815 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,778,000 after buying an additional 374,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 680,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,963,000 after buying an additional 367,291 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.07. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $94.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

