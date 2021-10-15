Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,961,000 after acquiring an additional 100,803 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $285.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.88.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.