Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0520 on Top Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Linear has a total market cap of $208.07 million and approximately $31.90 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00208680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00092779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

