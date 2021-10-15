Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,600 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ YVR opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. Liquid Media Group has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 18,661.76% and a negative return on equity of 58.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YVR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.