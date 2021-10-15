Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Up to $20.33

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $21.23. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a market cap of $733.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $230,131.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,445,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,228,000 after buying an additional 60,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,691,000 after buying an additional 80,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Liquidity Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after buying an additional 68,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $19,806,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

