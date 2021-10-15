LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,884 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.47% of LivaNova worth $19,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

