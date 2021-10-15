Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $101.57. 1,405,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $102.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,657 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 409,161 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,329,000 after acquiring an additional 315,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 311,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

