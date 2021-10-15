Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Update

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the September 15th total of 808,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBLCF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.39.

Shares of LBLCF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.65. 1,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

