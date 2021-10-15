Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR) Shares Down 0.7%

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR) fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.19. 1,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17.

