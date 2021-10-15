Long Pond Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Long Pond Capital LP lessened its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,298 shares during the period. GDS accounts for approximately 2.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.47% of GDS worth $69,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

GDS stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.49. 7,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. GDS’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

