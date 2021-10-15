Long Pond Capital LP Has $121.85 Million Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,669 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for approximately 4.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.40% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $121,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.45. 11,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,357. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

FMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.