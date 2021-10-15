Long Pond Capital LP Has $156.61 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Long Pond Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,620 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises approximately 5.9% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 3.76% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $156,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of MSGS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.38. The company had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,316. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.66 and its 200-day moving average is $177.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

