Long Pond Capital LP Has $77.81 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Long Pond Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181,909 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for 2.9% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.36% of Invitation Homes worth $77,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after buying an additional 424,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after buying an additional 1,168,736 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,509,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,931,000 after buying an additional 645,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

INVH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 24,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

