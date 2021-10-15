Long Pond Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 645,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,983,000. Kilroy Realty comprises 1.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.55% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 63,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 105.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.65. 3,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

