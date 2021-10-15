Long Pond Capital LP Sells 2,257,875 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Long Pond Capital LP lowered its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,257,875 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.80% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $53,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

FR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.20. 3,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.