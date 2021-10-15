Long Pond Capital LP Sells 28,605 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Long Pond Capital LP reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,605 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.9% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $50,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.92. 259,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.99. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

