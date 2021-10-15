Long Pond Capital LP Sells 432,082 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Long Pond Capital LP lessened its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432,082 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up about 3.8% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.75% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $101,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

ELS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,270. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

