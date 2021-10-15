Long Pond Capital LP Sells 670,861 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Long Pond Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,861 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises 1.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 1.29% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $45,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,445,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,703 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,082,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 95,567 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,504 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,332,000 after acquiring an additional 57,379 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

HGV stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.17. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.