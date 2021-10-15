Long Pond Capital LP Sells 796,000 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Long Pond Capital LP lessened its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 796,000 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up about 4.3% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.86% of Camden Property Trust worth $115,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 115,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 47,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 402,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,267. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 126.78, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.96. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.78 and a twelve month high of $158.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

