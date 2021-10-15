Lonza Group’s (LZAGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lonza Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.86. 57,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,913. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.62. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.61.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.