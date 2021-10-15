Loopring Price Tops $0.42 (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $549.92 million and approximately $235.19 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00206925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00092796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,996,325 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

