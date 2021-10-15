LPL Financial LLC Acquires 20,705 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $26,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW opened at $183.08 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $131.62 and a one year high of $196.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.63.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.