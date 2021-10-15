LPL Financial LLC Buys 40,823 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,823 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of ONEOK worth $28,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NYSE OKE opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

