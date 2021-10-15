LPL Financial LLC Has $24.31 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,780 shares of company stock worth $15,239,515 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $111.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

