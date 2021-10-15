LPL Financial LLC Has $27.16 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $27,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in General Dynamics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 124.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

