LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $25,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,108,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,997,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34.

