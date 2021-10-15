LPL Financial LLC Purchases 244,287 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,287 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $24,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after acquiring an additional 604,195 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 839,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 290,252 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 379,675 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $60.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

