LPL Financial LLC Purchases 87,316 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 87,316 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $25,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

