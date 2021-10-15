Luby’s, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $2.00 (NYSE:LUB)

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) announced a — dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of LUB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,152. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. Luby’s has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.17.

About Luby’s

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

