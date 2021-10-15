Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.91

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $5.00. Luby’s shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 214,273 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $150.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luby’s in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Luby’s in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Luby’s in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luby’s by 12.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

