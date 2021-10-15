Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 103,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $67,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFT opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a current ratio of 57.28. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

