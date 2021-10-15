LUXCoin Price Hits $0.0926 on Major Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $935.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0926 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,634.70 or 0.99885265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.00311412 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.08 or 0.00515484 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00197948 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007876 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000951 BTC.

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,296,021 coins and its circulating supply is 12,288,788 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

