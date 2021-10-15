Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.11

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.11 and traded as high as $21.25. Luxfer shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 59,753 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. Analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth $206,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

