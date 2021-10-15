Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.50% of Lydall worth $70,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lydall alerts:

Shares of LDL stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.