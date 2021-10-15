Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stake Increased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lyft were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lyft by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.49.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,551. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

