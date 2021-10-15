Mackay Shields LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,114 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 5.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. 174,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,112,745. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

