Mackay Shields LLC Has $10.06 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,514 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in The Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,630. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.99.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

