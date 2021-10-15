Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 93,532 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.38% of California Resources worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 165.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares in the last quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 699,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,140,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 260.3% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,899 shares during the last quarter.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,362,281.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,142,846 shares of company stock valued at $81,162,735.

CRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,635. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

