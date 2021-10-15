Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.35. 3,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,749. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.29 and a one year high of $242.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.37 and a 200 day moving average of $226.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

