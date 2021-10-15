Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 60,407 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,407 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 3.01% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $210,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

MYN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,416. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.