Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,843 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 420,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 186.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 918,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,565,000 after buying an additional 598,099 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 163,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,420 shares of company stock worth $40,697,482. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.08. 484,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,650,727. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

