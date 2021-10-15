Mackay Shields LLC Sells 128,046 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,046 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $15,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,441. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

