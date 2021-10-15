Mackay Shields LLC Sells 16,495 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.54. 18,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

