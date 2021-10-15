Mackay Shields LLC Sells 23,180 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,804 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,180 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,726 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.77. 31,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.