Mackay Shields LLC Sells 23,925 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,925 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $66,449,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 95,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,974. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

