Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in September

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $139.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.99.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

