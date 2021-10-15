Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 960,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGY opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

