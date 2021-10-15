MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 24.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

