Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.47

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.47 and traded as high as C$9.03. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.99, with a volume of 107,937 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDI shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.
The company has a market cap of C$739.98 million and a PE ratio of 40.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29.
In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$622,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,880.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
