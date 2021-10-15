Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.47

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.47 and traded as high as C$9.03. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.99, with a volume of 107,937 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDI shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$739.98 million and a PE ratio of 40.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$622,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,880.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

