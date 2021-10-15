Maker (MKR) Market Cap Hits $2.55 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2,576.15 or 0.04198887 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and approximately $112.83 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00206925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00092796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

